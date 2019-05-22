Russian anti-gay orthodox tycoon boiled in giant pot, shares VIDEO

A man sitting in a massive copper pot over a burning fire may sound like grim fairytale material. But it's actually among the content on the YouTube channel of one Russian fundamentalist businessman.

The man in the pot is scandalous Christian tycoon German Sterligov himself. He explained in the footage that this was a great way "to treat various diseases. You just sit and kick back." The recipe for the healing stew the entrepreneur was boiling in included herbs and a lot of salt.

Sterligov is very proud of his pot, which, according to him, is 200 years old and made from real copper, "not the modern one, produced with the use of harmful chemicals." The vessel, which was hanging on massive chains that seemed strong enough to hold a dragon from 'Game of Thrones,' could boil 500 liters of water, he boasted.

The video was apparently shot at Sterligov's ranch outside Moscow where the entrepreneur, who made a fortune after the fall of the USSR, retreated when he got tired of city life.

He said that he had no plans to keep the healing pot to himself and invited everyone to come and take a bath. However, he pointed out that only one patient could be accepted per day as disinfecting the pot takes hours. Sterligov didn't reveal the price of the procedure, but he earlier made headlines for selling a simple loaf of bread for $10 because it was made from "environmentally pure" ingredients from his farm.

The businessman follows and preaches a fundamentalist version of Russian Christianity, rejected by the country's Orthodox Church. He's also known for his anti-gay views, with the doors of the farm stores Sterligov formerly ran famously equipped with explicit signs warning that homosexuals would not be served. Also on sale were rods to physically punish misbehaving kids.

