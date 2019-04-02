3 injured after ‘unidentified’ objects explodes in Russia’s flagshmilitary academy in St. Petersburg

A blast has rocked a building of Russian Aerospace Forces Academy in St. Petersburg, At least three people have been injured, Defense Ministry confirmed.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon and was caused by an “unidentified shell-less object.” A stairwell had reportedly collapsed as a result, leaving around 20 people trapped inside.

As the situation developed, the building was evacuated in full, the Emergencies Ministry said.

Fire engines arrived at the scene although there were no reports of a blaze inside the building. Some media outlets also reported the presence of a bomb squad unit outside the academy.

В академии имени Можайского взрыв произошёл на пятом факультете. В результате обрушился лестничный пролёт, на третьем этаже сейчас заблокированы 15 человек. pic.twitter.com/Wv7Ww9EZao — 78 | НОВОСТИ (@good78news) April 2, 2019

Meanwhile, the acting mayor of St. Petersburg is reportedly at the site, possibly to coordinate relief efforts.

Появились подробности взрыва в академии Можайского. Сотрудники обнаружили мину на 3 этаже, началась эвакуация, мину собрались перенести в безопасное место - но она взорвалась по пути. Среди пострадавших - как минимум два офицера.



Возле академии сейчас так: pic.twitter.com/IVhzKkGJ0X — URA.RU (@ura_ru) April 2, 2019

The academy, named after Russian aviation pioneer Alexander Mozhaysky, is a flagship educational institution which commissions officers for the Air Force and other branches of the Russian Armed Forces.

