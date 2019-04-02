WATCH Russian Army fire long-range multiple launch rocket systems

Russian large-caliber rocket artillery systems were filmed readying and carrying out a massive strike during war games near the city of Chelyabinsk.

A spectacular Ruptly video shows soldiers loading their 220mm rockets into the BM-27 Uragan launchers. The Uragans are then seen moving through the Russian countryside to alternative firing positions.

Once they are there, the troops prepare the rocket systems to fire, lower stabilizing jacks and raise the blast shields that protect the cab and its occupants. A salvo of long-range projectiles follows seconds later.

The BM-27 Uragan has 16 launch tubes mounted on the rear of a heavy truck. Each rocket weighs 280.4 kilograms, while the warheads weigh between 90 and 100 kilograms each, depending on type. A full salvo of 16 rockets can be released in just 20 seconds and can engage targets within a range of 35 kilometers.

