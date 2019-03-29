Firearms negligence: Ex-cop sues thriller distributor over scene where sidearm was used as sex toy

A former cop is seeking damages after watching an episode of a crime thriller, which he claims slanders the entire Russian law enforcement. The hot and steamy scene involves a police investigator using his sidearm as a sex toy.

“As a patriot and a former officer, I am offended,” the plaintiff told RIA Novosti. “This scene depicts a policeman as a pervert who lacks professionalism and treats his sidearm with total disregard.”

He asked a court in St. Petersburg to award him about $775 in compensation for his moral suffering. It was not immediately clear if the lawsuit, which some would call frivolous, would be actually considered by justice.

The series the ex-cop targeted is touted as a Russian counterpart for True Detective – a moody crime thriller with elements of mysticism unfolding against the backdrop of Arctic Gothics. Creative sex scenes are one of its strong points, according to some reviews.

Considering that it’s only available through online distribution, the plaintiff must have made some effort to obtain the footage, which he found so offensive. And if his intention was to punish the distributor, he has done the opposite – his lawsuit has garnered media attention, giving the series some free publicity.

Producers of the thriller said they didn’t mean to hurt anyone with their work of fiction. The distributor said it has added a disclaimer before each episode, which says “particularly impressionable viewers” are discouraged from watching.

