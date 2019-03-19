WATCH: New ‘stealth’ Borey-class nuclear sub out at sea for trials

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has released footage of a new Borey-class nuclear submarine performing tests at sea. The new addition to the “stealth” 955 Project family is expected to join the Navy later this year.

Video showing the fourth-generation Borey ultra-silent missile-carrying nuclear submarine was published on the Day of the Submariner in Russia.

The fourth-generation Borey-class SSBNs (Submarine Submersible Ballistic Nuclear) are expected to become a key component of Russia’s strategic nuclear forces in the next decades.

All Borey subs will be armed with 16 solid-fueled 8,000km (4971 miles) range Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles with maneuverable warheads. Project 955 SSBNs also boast stealth characteristics superior to any Russian nuclear submarine currently in service.

Russia’s MoD initially planned to construct eight Borey-class subs, but that number could increase to ten by 2027, according to media reports.

The first two Borey-class submarines, the lead Project 955 SSBN Yury Dolgoruky and first serial SSBN Aleksandr Nevsky, joined the Navy in 2013. A third SSBN, Vladimir Monomakh, entered service in December 2014