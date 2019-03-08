Russian ‘drone killer’ to complete trials in November 2019 – military

If there are “killer drones” then there should be “drone killers” too. Russia’s Defense Ministry said tests of its new robotic air defense system are expected to be concluded by the end of the year.

Military analysts warn that small and cheap UAVs will change the future of warfare, and Russia’s response to the challenge is called Derivatsiya-PVO.

“The state tests of the system are expected to be completed in November,” Russia’s Defense Ministry said, as cited by its media outlet, Zvezda.

Armed with five types of ammunition, including multifunctional remotely-programmed projectiles which detonate near the target, Derivatsiya-PVO has already been labelled the “drone killer” by the media.

But it’s not only the UAVs that are in jeopardy as the system will also be able to eliminate planes, helicopters, cruise missiles as well as single shells and lightly armored targets on the ground.

Derivatsiya-PVO features an unmanned “combat module” mounted on a platform of a BMP-3 armored vehicle.

Its tracking system can detect and open fire at enemy targets from the spot, in motion and while in the air.

The 57-mm gun is capable of hitting objects and projectiles at a distance of 6km (3.8 miles) and at a height of up to 4.5km (2.8 miles).

The state-of-the-art system was first presented to the public by the Burevestnik Central Research Institute during the Army-2018 expo last summer. It’s intended to strengthen the tactical air defense units of Russia’s ground forces.

