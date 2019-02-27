Between rock & hard place: 4 cars get trapped between APCs on Russian street (VIDEO)

Four private vehicles have almost literally found themselves between a hammer and an anvil as they got stuck between two Russian military armored personnel carriers in a road incident in Kursk.

It happened as a military column was moving along one of the streets. Four cars somehow got in-between two APCs driving down the down the street but soon found out that was not a good idea.

At some point, the armored carrier failed to brake and hit the car ahead. As a result of a knock-on effect, all the four vehicles got stuck between the two carriers.

В Курске в массовую аварию попали два бронетранспортера и четыре легковушки. pic.twitter.com/IGMOLM9A3i — Вести.Ru (@vesti_news) 27 февраля 2019 г.

Footage of the road accident published by the Russian media shows damaged cars trapped between the military vehicles.

One car even got lifted off the ground. Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident, Russian media reports.

