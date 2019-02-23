Cars line up in shape of HUGE Kalashnikov rifle in Russian holiday flash mob (VIDEO)

Dozens of cars amassed to form a giant Kalashnikov rifle in a display to celebrate Russia’s Defender of the Fatherland Day.

Just surviving on Russia’s snowy roads is no easy feat, but this particular parking exercise on the streets of Izhevsk in the Western Urals seemed to lift the drivers’ spirits.

Around 80 car owners used their vehicles to form a shape resembling the legendary AK-47 rifle. Drone footage posted online shows an impressive composition as cars are arranged on the snow with their high beams turned on.

Another flash mob also occurred in the city of Chapayevsk, 1,135 km southeast of Moscow.

The flash mobs happened during Friday night and the early hours of Saturday morning in the wake of the Defender of the Fatherland Day, a Russian national holiday which honors military servicemen and men in general. The events also sought to commemorate Mikhail Kalashnikov, the inventor of the iconic rifle who would have been 100 this year. As part of an annual tradition, the Russian president laid wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow.

