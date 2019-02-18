Bulletproof 'Putin's limo' filmed from the INSIDE (VIDEO)

A new video provides a rare glimpse at how an Aurus luxury armored limousine looks from the inside. The line of high-class vehicles are famously used by President Vladimir Putin himself.

Footage released by the media on Monday shows a reporter exploring a white Russian-made limo at the IDEX 2019 arms expo in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The exquisite vehicles have been previously displayed up-close at car shows and even during test drives in Siberia. But until now, not many people got the chance to view their fancy interior, equipped with multimedia screens on the control panels and a large TV for passengers’ enjoyment.

The vehicles from the brand's Kortezh ('Motorcade') line are used by the nation’s top officials. They were dubbed 'Putin's limos' when the president-elect used one of them to get to his swearing-in ceremony in March.

