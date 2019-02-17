‘Can't wait till this thing is looted’: Twitter users plan Amazon delivery bot’s take-down
The six-wheeled electronic device, about the size of a small cooler, was unveiled by the company weeks ago and is currently being trialed in Tacoma, Washington.
Despite its cute name and bright blue shell, though, people haven’t exactly warmed to the idea.
Amazon Scout, meet Philly sidewalk pic.twitter.com/Mb7cJJm1Eh— Derk Lee (@DerkHLee) February 17, 2019
February 16, 2019
Can't wait till this thing is looted and then promptly turned into a community latrine https://t.co/cqP1uhB6Rb— Proud Bulba (@ProudBulba) February 16, 2019
“Hated corporation thinks people won’t destroy job-stealing robot”— Mike Prysner (@MikePrysner) February 16, 2019
Throughout the trial period, Amazon said the bot would only deliver during daylight hours and would be accompanied by a – human – employee.
Which might be just as well, for the robot’s sake, though some Twitter users reckon it might need more protective measures.
Amazon is proud to announce Scout 2.09, equipped with side mounted machine guns and the latest in racially-biased facial recognition software pic.twitter.com/qwiw6bWNWT— James McCoull 🐝 (@Edamessiah) February 17, 2019
It probably comes equipped with tear gas, tasers, a radiation device...— Murad (@muradspi) February 17, 2019
