‘Can't wait till this thing is looted’: Twitter users plan Amazon delivery bot’s take-down

Amazon has launched on-the-road trials of its new delivery bot, but the autonomous device will need to get streetwise pretty quickly, if the Twitter response to it is anything to go by.

The six-wheeled electronic device, about the size of a small cooler, was unveiled by the company weeks ago and is currently being trialed in Tacoma, Washington.

Despite its cute name and bright blue shell, though, people haven’t exactly warmed to the idea.

Throughout the trial period, Amazon said the bot would only deliver during daylight hours and would be accompanied by a – human – employee.

Which might be just as well, for the robot’s sake, though some Twitter users reckon it might need more protective measures.

Amazon is proud to announce Scout 2.09, equipped with side mounted machine guns and the latest in racially-biased facial recognition software pic.twitter.com/qwiw6bWNWT — James McCoull 🐝 (@Edamessiah) February 17, 2019 It probably comes equipped with tear gas, tasers, a radiation device... — Murad (@muradspi) February 17, 2019

