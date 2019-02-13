Moscow’s strongest snowstorm in 140 years delights locals

A historic snow blizzard has brought a white winter back to the Russian capital with social networks being deluged with idyllic picture postcard views

A heavy storm hit Moscow during night, covering the city’s streets with an impressive 11mm (0.43 inches) of snow, becoming the strongest in 140 years, a leading meteorologist told local media.

Knee-tall snow banks are typical for the Russian capital in February but the latest storm really caught the imagination of locals for its speed and intensity. After a string of warm days the Muscovites were brought back to the Ice Age as piles of snow emerged literally overnight.

Also on rt.com ‘This is hell like’: Rare winter thunderstorm hits Moscow

Somewhat predictably the snowstorm caused traffic jams and flight delays. Still Moscow’s netizens reacted in optimistic manner as many people celebrated the return of the white winter.

People were posting idyllic images of snow covered trees and snow banks. “It is wonderful to observe that from the inside,” one user wrote on Instagram adding that driving a car would be “scary.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!