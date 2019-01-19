‘This is hell like’: Rare winter thunderstorm hits Moscow

Thunder and lightning amid heavy snowfall stunned people in the Russian capital on Saturday night. Videos show surreal combinations of light, darkness, and blizzard.

Videos shared by Moscow residents show heavy snowstorm coupled with occasional streaks of lightning, while growls of thunder are also heard.

There is not much chance of seeing a January thunderstorm in Moscow: this is the ninth winter thunderstorm over the past 50 years, with the most recent one occurring in February 2015.

В ночь на 19 января в Москве во время снегопада и метели произошла гроза с молниями и раскатами грома. pic.twitter.com/peKV9oL3O5 — Телемастер Игорь (@Telemaster68) January 19, 2019

“This is hell like,” one Instagram user says commenting on what’s happening outside the window of her apartment.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!