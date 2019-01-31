WATCH Russian man kick police officer & escape the law under oncoming train

A short video of a premeditated, cold-blooded attack on a Russian policeman has surfaced online, showing a perpetrator giving the officer a boot and then narrowly escaping the law under an oncoming train.

The footage shows a man speaking on his phone at a railway platform, seemingly waiting for a suburban train somewhere in Russia. A couple of police officers are standing close to him.

The man then suddenly kicks one of the officers up his backside and jumps onto the rails straight under the upcoming train, evading the enraged, yet slow law enforcement.

Ложитесь лицом вниз между рельсами, головой по направлению к поезду, и постарайтесь не двигаться pic.twitter.com/SoWjVSt6zy — артём лоскутов (@kissmyba) 31 января 2019 г.

The man apparently paid good attention to the reminder, frequently broadcast at Russian railways: ‘If you fall on the tracks – lie between the rails, head towards oncoming train and stay still’.

The evasive trick has surely saved the man a lot of trouble, as he seemingly escaped law enforcement unpunished. While in some countries such an unprovoked attack on police is a sure way to get killed, in Russia it can still land an individual up to five years behind bars.

Some users, however, doubted the authenticity of the incident, suggesting that the whole stunt might have been staged. Even if so, the daredevil still might have faced some legal consequences. If someone on the train had been seriously injured due to the abrupt stoppage, the man could have faced a two-year jail term.

Also on rt.com ‘Step aside so I don’t run you over’: Moscow driver escapes tow truck in crazy VIDEO

Like this story? Share it with a friend!