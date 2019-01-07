‘Main guest’: Putin invites India’s PM Modi to attend Vladivostok economic forum

Praising strategic partnership between the two nations, President Vladimir Putin invited India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to become the “main guest” at an economic forum in Russia.

Putin and Modi talked over the phone on Monday, the Kremlin said. The Russian leader invited the Indian PM to attend the Eastern Economic Forum in September. The event is held annually in Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East, and is aimed at fostering the nation’s trade and joint projects with Asia-Pacific. In 2017, Modi paid a visit to a high-profile economic-themed event in Russia’s St Petersburg.

The leaders also agreed to work together on fighting terrorism and solving “other relevant world problems.” Putin wished Modi luck in the upcoming general elections, scheduled for spring.

Moscow and New Delhi have enjoyed close economic ties since Soviet times. India is one of Russia’s main arms buyers. Despite the pressure from Washington to abandon the contract, India sealed the deal to buy Russian-made S-400 air defense missile systems.

In November, New Delhi also finalized the deal on four Russian guided-missile frigates. Two of the warships will be built in Russia, while the other two are to be constructed in a shipyard in India.

