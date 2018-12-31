2 killed in residential building collapse after gas blast in Magnitogorsk, Russia (VIDEO)

Casualties are being reported following an alleged gas explosion inside a multi-unit residential building in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk.

At least two people have been killed, TASS reports, citing data from the emergencies ministry. Ten others have been rescued alive from the rubble, including one child.

Authorities have blamed a suspected gas explosion for the collapse of floors three to 10 between the six and seventh block of the ten-story building. Overall 48 apartments were damaged, where a total of 110 people are registered as resident.

One section of the building has completely collapsed from the explosion, which struck around 4:00am local time, videos from the scene show.

Some 469 rescuers and 66 pieces of equipment have so far been deployed to the scene of the tragedy. Additional resources, including psychiatric specialists and specially trained canine units, are being brought from all over Chelyabinsk region and the neighboring Bashkortostan republic.

While the city has activated all its rescue resources, the emergencies ministry remains at-the-ready to fly four planes from Moscow to deliver more emergency staff to the scene.

The Russian president has been briefed on the situation, and has ordered the emergencies ministry chief to fly to the scene personally, while urging the head of the healthcare ministry to allocate all the necessary resources.

The Investigative Committee has launched a criminal probe into the incidents. Meanwhile the Federal Security Service (FSB) said that, so far, the main suspected cause of the blast is a gas explosion.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!