6 million attend Russian Seasons in Italy and want more (VIDEO)

Italy has been enjoying the best in Russian art, music, ballet and theatre throughout 2018. RT talked to the performers and their audience, who said they were fascinated by the ‘powerful and emotional’ displays.

The Russian Seasons brand was introduced by Sergei Diaghilev in the early 20th century. For two decades, his renowned ballet troupe that included legends like Anna Pavlova, Mikhail Fokin, Vatslav Nezhinsky wowed theatergoers in Paris and across Europe.

Nowadays “the Russian Seasons” name has been given to a brand new festival, which is aimed at sharing the best in Russia’s arts and culture with the world.

Last year, the Russian Seasons were held in Japan with 3.5 million enjoying shows, concerts, and exhibitions throughout the country.

And in 2018, it moved to Italy, with 310 events, attended by a record 6 million people, taking place in 74 Italian cities, including Rome, Milan, Venice, Verona, Sorrento and Lucca, and more.

I don't think the Russian culture is really that very well known. What is known from Russian culture is three or four painters, artists who left Russia – Malevich, Kandinsky, Shagal.

Andron Konchalovsky, movie director

The tour of the Bolshoi Theatre at La Scala in Milan has become the highlight of the festival. People from all over the country came to see the sold-out displays of La Bayadere and Taming of the Shrew. The Moscow's Vakhtangov and St. Petersburg's Alexandrinsky drama theatres also glued the Italian crowds to their seats with their best performances.



You can call literature, art, music, theater, cinema – soft power, or a message, or whatever you like, but it only will be interesting and relevant if it tells people about themselves.

Konstantin Khabenskiy, actor

This exhibition in the Vatican, which features masterpieces from the Tretyakov Gallery and other Russian museums, had been visited by Pope Francis himself. With numerous Russian Orthodox icons and paintings from the 19th and 20th century on display, it’s the first time the Tretyakov Gallery brought such a significant body of works to another country.

There was also something special for Italian kids. The Russia’s animation and cartoon studios SoyuzMultfilm had restored the 1973 Nutcracker cartoon and presented it with Tchaikovsky music performed live by this orchestra.

The Italian audience has been really impressed by the Russian art calling it “powerful and emotional” and saying that “we need more of this here.”

I'm fully committed to go ahead. We are finishing the year, but our cooperation is going to grow and become stronger and stronger.

Alberto Bonisoli, Italy’s Minister of Cultural Heritage

Virtuoso pianist Denis Matsuev concluded the Russian Seasons in Italy with Tchaikovsky's Concerto No. 1 earlier this week. Next year, the festival will be taking the Russian arts to Germany.

