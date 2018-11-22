Armed soldiers flying over Kremlin in net suspended from helicopter leave locals baffled (VIDEO)

Two helicopters spotted leaving the Kremlin and flying over Moscow city center have sparked bewilderment and speculation among locals, particularly as one of the choppers seemed to be carrying a very strange cargo.

The ominous-looking Mi-8 military helicopters were seen leaving the area of the Kremlin and flying across the city on Thursday. This area is normally a no-fly zone.

Baffled onlookers filmed one of the aircraft hovering over Red Square, while other footage posted to social media appears to show a helicopter transporting people in a net suspended from the chopper. A close-up footage of the flight, which emerged later, revealed the Mi-8 carried four men, dressed in military fatigues who were actually armed.

У нас тут над Кремлём летают вертолёты. Пытаемся угадать, что за груз. Похоже на фигуры людей. pic.twitter.com/7bKOFGGBzl — АРТЕМ КЛЮШИН  (@ARTEM_KLYUSHIN) November 22, 2018

The Kremlin has not released an official statement on the mysterious flights. The Federal Protective Service (FSO), tasked with guarding the top officials, has also declined to comment on the incident. A source with the organization, however, told RT that the mysterious flight was actually a part of an exercise.

