Focus on precision: Putin urges ramping up of production of ‘smart’ missiles and artillery shells

Russia must ramp up production of high-precision missiles and artillery shells, President Vladimir Putin said. Smart munitions can do the job more effectively than their “dumb” counterparts – and even save on the costs.

“We definitely need, not the notorious ‘slugs’, but ‘smart’ and highly precise munitions instead, which expand the capabilities of both existing and prospective weapon systems, and, I stress, can save funds considerably,” Putin said on Thursday, speaking at a meeting with industry representatives and top military officers.

Russian munitions plants make a wide variety of products which must satisfy the defensive needs of the country both in quantity and quality. High-precision munitions actually save the defense budget, as their usage allows to be done what earlier “could have been achieved only by expensive weapon systems,” Putin stated.

Focusing on manufacturing high precision munitions – which obviously take longer to produce – should go along with modernization of production lines. “We should strive to shorten the technological cycle of missile and munition production,” the president said.

Moscow has indeed focused on the development of high-precision weapons in recent years. Such systems can get the job done without using overwhelming force and inflicting unnecessary collateral damage.

Many such weapons were battle-tested during the counter-terrorism campaign in Syria, namely cruise and tactical ballistic missiles, as well as Krasnopol laser-guided artillery shells.

Kransnopol laser-guided artillery shell hits a group of militants in Syria.

In March, Putin unveiled a range of cutting-edge weapons, part of which has already been adopted by the military. The futuristic systems include high-precision hypersonic weapons – the air-launched Kinzhal missile, and the Avangard strategic missile complex; nuclear-powered weapons – the Burevestnik cruise missile, and its underwater counterpart – the Poseidon drone submarine.

Apart from that, Putin unveiled a truly futuristic weapon – the Peresvet combat laser system. While the complex is already used by the Russian Amy, its exact purpose remains a mystery.

