Boeing 737 circling over Russian city of Krasnoyarsk due to crack in its windshield

A Boeing 737 with 173 people on board is circling and preparing for an emergency landing in Siberia due to a crack in the cockpit windshield, sources told TASS news agency.

The NordStar flight was traveling from the Russian city of Novosibirsk to Sanya in southern China when the crew noticed a crack in the cockpit windshield and decided to conduct an emergency landing at Krasnoyarsk Airport.

The aircraft is currently circling the airport in order to dump fuel before landing.

The spokesperson at the local transport prosecutor’s office told the media that the crew decided to land the plane after it received a “technical problem” signal coming from one of the indicators on board.

Fire trucks and ambulance cars are arriving at the airport.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW