15 injured as turbulence wreaks havoc on Miami-Argentina flight (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

An Argentinian flight from Miami to Buenos Aires proved to be quite a wild ride for its 192 passengers after extreme turbulence hit the plane, wreaking havoc aboard and leaving over a dozen people injured, shocking footage shows.

Aerolíneas Argentinas flight AR1303 was hit by surprise turbulence during the “cruise” phase of the flight, according to the airline. Fifteen people received injuries during the incident, with eight of them hospitalized upon landing.

Fuerte turbulencia en vuelo de Aerolíneas Argentinas desde Miami a Buenos Aires deja 15 heridos y daños a la cabina de la aeronave. Se trató de un Airbus A330 volando a 39 mil pies. pic.twitter.com/qkFkIKhr79 — Conrado Aviación ✈ (@Conradoaviacion) October 19, 2018

Photos posted online, show truly chaotic scenes inside the Airbus A330, with all the contents of the aircraft literally turned upside-down.

Unas 15 personas resultaron heridas tras una fuerte turbulencia en un avión que venía de Miami a Ezeiza https://t.co/9TsybPFnrypic.twitter.com/PfvaU8XHRx — Diario Misiones (@misiones_diario) October 19, 2018

Food carts were overturned, overhead lockers opened and even some ceiling panels blown off. Oxygen masks were apparently deployed during the incident, yet the cabin did not actually depressurize.

READ MORE: Air India flight attendant ‘seriously injured’ after falling off aircraft while closing door

Footage from the scene shows the plane’s floor littered with belongings of the passengers and various cabin equipment.

Aerolíneas Argentinas. Sorpresiva turbulencia en el vuelo 1303. Testimonio e imágenes impactantes. Reiteramos 15 heridos leves y 8 de ellos fueron trasladados a sanidad para servicios médicos. pic.twitter.com/0rftfAIypX — Diego Dominelli (@diego_domi) October 19, 2018

“Turbulence occurs when two air masses of different temperatures or different velocities collide. These can produce sudden movements in the aircraft according to their intensity, although they do not in any way jeopardize the safety of the aircraft,” the airline operator explained in a statement.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!