15 injured as turbulence wreaks havoc on Miami-Argentina flight (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

FILE PHOTO. ©  Facebook / Aerolíneas Argentinas
An Argentinian flight from Miami to Buenos Aires proved to be quite a wild ride for its 192 passengers after extreme turbulence hit the plane, wreaking havoc aboard and leaving over a dozen people injured, shocking footage shows.

Aerolíneas Argentinas flight AR1303 was hit by surprise turbulence during the “cruise” phase of the flight, according to the airline. Fifteen people received injuries during the incident, with eight of them hospitalized upon landing.

Photos posted online, show truly chaotic scenes inside the Airbus A330, with all the contents of the aircraft literally turned upside-down.

Food carts were overturned, overhead lockers opened and even some ceiling panels blown off. Oxygen masks were apparently deployed during the incident, yet the cabin did not actually depressurize.

Footage from the scene shows the plane’s floor littered with belongings of the passengers and various cabin equipment.

“Turbulence occurs when two air masses of different temperatures or different velocities collide. These can produce sudden movements in the aircraft according to their intensity, although they do not in any way jeopardize the safety of the aircraft,” the airline operator explained in a statement.

