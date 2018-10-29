‘This is an invasion, our military is waiting for you,’ Trump tells ‘migrant caravan’
Legendary Russian Strizhi aerobatic team shows off skills in Kazan skies (VIDEOS)

© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid
The famous Russian aerobatic team Strizhi (The Swifts) has performed in the city of Kazan, flying the iconic MiG-29 fighter jets in extremely tight formation and pulling off breathtaking tricks.

The pilots and their jets made an appearance over the weekend at an event promoting contract service with the Russian Armed Forces. Breathtaking footage shows four MiG-29 planes flying in extremely tight diamond formation. The fighter jets appear to be glued together, as the ace pilots hold the formation flawlessly.

The video also allows viewers to take a peek into cockpits, showing the pilots at work. One of them appears to be wearing an old-school leather jacket atop the standard-issue flight garment.

Following the formation flight, the pilots broke off in spectacular fashion and demonstrated their skills individually.

©  Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid

