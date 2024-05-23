icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
Putin lays groundwork for confiscation of US assets
23 May, 2024 16:33
HomeEntertainment

Biden campaign looking for ‘meme manager’ 

Candidates should have “exceptional creativity” in delivering political content to voters, the job description says
Biden campaign looking for ‘meme manager’ 
Cut-outs of the "Dark Brandon" internet meme are displayed across from the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, the venue for the third Republican presidential primary debate in Miami, Florida, on November 8, 2023. ©  Mandel NGAN / AFP

Top stories

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is aiming to hire a person to promote his image by harnessing the power of memes, according to a job listing. Both the Biden campaign and that of his archrival, Republican frontrunner Donald Trump, have relied on memes to boost their electoral chances ahead of the November vote.  

The job ad was first posted on LinkedIn earlier this month and duplicated on the Biden campaign’s website, but only came into the media spotlight this week. The job, officially titled ‘Partner Manager, Content and Meme Pages’, is a full-time position with a salary range of $65,000 to $85,000 a year, and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.  

Meme lord hopefuls will have to “initiate and manage day-to-day operations in engaging the Internet’s top content,” the job description says, adding that the ideal candidate must be “passionate about bringing political content to voters where they already are on the Internet.”  

Trump claims Biden authorized FBI to use deadly force in Mar-a-Lago raid
Read more
Trump claims Biden authorized FBI to use deadly force in Mar-a-Lago raid

Candidates must have two to four years of experience in the video, media, or entertainment industry, deep expertise of the digital media landscape, the ability to identify internet trends, and possess “exceptional creativity.”’  

The Biden campaign has already made avid use of memes, with one example being the figure of the so-called “Dark Brandon” character – a slick and sinister alter ego of the 81-year-old president who shoots laser beams out of his eyes. The meme originated with the right-wing political slogan “Let’s Go Brandon” – a euphemism for “F**k Joe Biden.” The latter went viral after an NBC reporter misrepresented an offensive chant by an anti-Biden crowd at a motorsports event in 2021.  

The Biden team has also set up a TikTok page featuring ‘Dark Brandon’ in its profile, even though the president signed a bill that could effectively ban the network in the US unless its owner, the Chinese company ByteDance, sells it to someone else.  

The Trump campaign has also tapped into the potential of memes ahead of the November election, selling mugs and other merchandise with his mugshot. The historic image, in which Trump viciously stares into the camera, was taken after the ex-president voluntarily surrendered to authorities following his indictment on election racketeering charges in August 2023.

Top stories

RT Features

‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president FEATURE
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago FEATURE
Britain’s ‘common’ wealth: How London ensures that Africa never prospers
Britain’s ‘common’ wealth: How London ensures that Africa never prospers FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Antony Blinken, the so-called “Butcher of Gaza”
0:00
26:44
The cost of sewage treatment
0:00
25:52
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies