22 May, 2024 20:10
Diddy hit with fresh sex assault lawsuit

A model has accused the rap mogul of taking advantage of her in 2003
FILE PHOTO: Sean 'Diddy' Combs. ©  Shareif Ziyadat / Getty Images for Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Model Crystal McKinney has accused rap mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of drugging and raping her in 2003. It is the seventh in a string of lawsuits against the Bad Boy Records founder in recent months.

McKinney’s lawsuit was filed in a federal court in New York CIty on Tuesday, just days after a video emerged of Combs beating his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016. Ventura’s lawsuit was settled within a day of her filing, for an undisclosed amount.

According to the complaint, McKinney was a 22-year-old model when she met Combs at a Manhattan fashion event. He said she was “going to make it big one day,” promised to help her career, and invited her to his studio, where one of his associates offered her marijuana.

“Plaintiff later came to understand that Combs had laced the joint with a narcotic or other intoxicating substance,” the complaint says.

Once McKinney was “very intoxicated” by marijuana and alcohol, Combs allegedly took her to a bathroom and forced her to perform a sex act. McKinney said she passed out in Combs’ studio and woke up in a taxi. 

Instead of breaking into modeling, McKinney’s opportunities dried up as Combs “blackballed” her, the lawsuit claims. She became “severely depressed” and blamed herself for sabotaging her career, while fearing retaliation from the rap mogul.

McKinney has named Combs, Bad Boy Records, Bad Boy Entertainment, Sean John Clothing and Universal Music Group as the defendants, seeking damages for “pain and suffering” as well as punitive damages, without specifying an amount.

Combs is currently under federal investigation for sex trafficking and has been accused of physical abuse, gang rape and “serious illegal activity.” He has not been arrested and denies any wrongdoing.

After the Ventura assault video was made public, Combs apologized and said he has since changed his ways. Several New York City council members, however, remained unconvinced and called on Mayor Eric Adams to revoke his honorary key to the city.

“As an abuser, Diddy lost his right to have such an honor and should be held accountable for his actions,” Sandy Nurse told TMZ. Shaun Abreu urged Adams to “snatch back Diddy’s key and slam the door behind him,” while Joe Borelli argued that “taking away an honor from a woman beater seems like par for the course.”

