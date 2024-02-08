Moscow banning sex parties – event organizers

A group that organizes raunchy sex parties has decided to suspend its events in Russia after the authorities reportedly warned it against hosting the controversial gatherings.

The Kinky Party has been running for nearly eight years in Moscow, hosting sex-themed parties with strict dress codes and a range of adult entertainment activities for guests.

The rules of the events state that “everything is possible” as long as it complies with Russian law, and guests are allowed to interact with each other in any way as long as it is consensual. The project was set to celebrate its eighth anniversary later this month but the event has now been canceled.

In a statement on the group’s official Telegram channel, the organizers explained that they had received “a warning from government agencies that it is impossible to hold our parties in the previous format” despite all past events having been held in full compliance with the law.

“While our events have always complied with the law and aimed to create a safe, respectful environment for free expression, we have received a warning that any events related to sex topics are not permitted,” the Kinky Party project wrote. It did not specify which government agencies had issued the warning.

The organizers have said that the project will continue holding events in neighboring Georgia, noting that it was unclear whether the group’s shutdown in Russia is temporary or permanent.

The news comes as Russian lawmakers have been cracking down on the promotion of what is perceived as “non-traditional sexual relations,” particularly propaganda relating to transgenderism and pedophilia.

While Russian legislators have specifically banned LGBTQ propaganda, and have designated the “international LGBT movement” as an extremist organization, in practice this has also extended to events that are not explicitly connected to the rights movement.

In late December, popular Russian blogger Anastasia Ivleeva caused a massive uproar after photos and videos were leaked from a private party that she had organized. It featured an “almost-naked” dress code and was attended by some of the biggest names in Russian show business.

Several attendees have had their events canceled after being spotted at the party, while one guest who was wearing only a sock was arrested and fined several hundred thousand rubles. Ivleeva was pressured to apologize for holding the event and vowed to direct all of the proceeds from the sale of tickets to charitable organizations.