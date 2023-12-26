Russian pop stars apologize for ‘naked party’ appearance

Going to a club full of barely dressed people was a bad idea, some of the celebrities admit

Some Russian entertainers who attended a much-criticized “naked party” in Moscow last week have offered their apologies to the public for any distress the event may have caused.

The invite-only gig hosted by popular blogger and TV personality Anastasiya Ivleeva, caused uproar in Russia after images from the party were leaked to the media and widely shared. Many critics found the party distasteful and inappropriate given that the country is fighting a war. Some drew parallels to how detached Russian elites behaved during World War I, contributing to eventual revolutions. Others took issue with LGBT vibes they perceived in videos and photos from the social event.

Filipp Kirkorov, a veteran pop singer famous for his extravagant performances and music clips, released a video statement on Tuesday. He claimed he’d “dropped in for five minutes” to the party and mused that any person can end up “entering the wrong door” at some point in their life. He acknowledged that, being a nationally acclaimed star, he should have been more careful.

The leaked footage includes a clip showing Kirkorov dressed in a glittering fishnet costume and large sunglasses declaring himself part of the “old guard” present.

Another pop celebrity who has apologized for being at Ivleeva’s naked party was Dima Bilan. He represented Russia at two Eurovision Song Contest and won the competition in 2008. The singer likewise described his visit as brief and claimed he’d expected the occasion to be a routine “art exhibition” with a somewhat unusual dress code.

Bilan stressed that he personally chose not to share a recording from the party, after realizing it was inappropriate for the general public.

“This event does not reflect my personality. Nobody can blame me for being indifferent [to Russian troops on the frontline],” he said, claiming that he has been contributing to the cause financially without disclosing it.

Ivleeva had previously pledged to donate all proceeds to charity. Some guests were required to pay as much as $10,900, according to Russian media, as opposed to celebrities allegedly being admitted for free.

Rapper Vacio, a relatively low-profile performer who, apart from boots, wore only a sock on his genitals at the party – a look he claimed to have borrowed from the band Red Hot Chili Peppers – has faced legal repercussions. His sharing of images on social media and statements amounted to public disturbance and LGBT propaganda, a court in Moscow ruled last week. He was held in custody for 15 days and was fined.