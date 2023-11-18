Snoop Dogg makes tough puff decision

Snoop Dogg, one of pop culture’s most celebrated pot smokers, has revealed in a social media post that he is giving up smoking the drug to which he has been inextricably linked for much of his career.

The 52-year-old, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, has built a reputation throughout his three decades in the public eye as a vocal advocate for the substance, with much of his music and business empire closely linked to his enthusiasm for marijuana.

But in a surprise announcement to his almost 83 million followers on the social media platform Instagram on Thursday, the veteran rapper announced that he had smoked his last blunt. “After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke,” he wrote. “Please respect my privacy at this time.”

The announcement will likely come as a surprise to his legions of fans. In 2013, Snoop Dogg – who was then performing as ‘Snoop Lion’ – told GQ magazine that he frequently smoked as many as 80 marijuana cigarettes per day. He also revealed years later that he had employed a staffer whose sole responsibility was to prepare blunts for him.

In another interview, Snoop Dogg also claimed to have smoked marijuana in the White House.

The rapper’s sudden sobriety comes despite his involvement in several marijuana-related businesses, including the company Merry Jane, which has been called a “cannabis-focused digital media platform.” He has also been involved in a range of cannabis products called ‘Leafs by Snoop.’

Anti-drug advisory service Frank says that smoking marijuana can increase the risk of lung cancer and can cause long-term issues of anxiety and paranoia as well as increase the risk of developing schizophrenia.

Snoop Dogg has released 19 albums since 1993’s ‘Doggystyle’ and has been nominated for a Grammy Award 17 times.