30 Oct, 2023 08:58
Russo-Ukrainian esports team wins global contest

Team Spirit has defeated a motley crew of mostly Europeans, the Gaimin Gladiators, in the International 12 grand final in Dota 2
FILE PHOTO OF the International Dota 2 contest © AFP / STR/AFP

An esports team comprised of Russian and Ukrainian gamers has clinched first place in the prestigious international Dota 2 competition. This is the second time Team Spirit has triumphed in The International, with their first win in 2021.

In the grand final on Monday, Team Spirit got the better of Gaimin Gladiators – a team made up of a Russian, an American, a Dane, a German, and a Dutchman. The top dog was represented by three Russians – Denis ‘Larl’ Sigitov, Magomed ‘Collapse’ Khalilov, Yaroslav ‘Miposhka’ Naidenov, and two Ukrainians – Ilya ‘Yatoro’ Mulyarchuk and Miroslav ‘Mira’ Kolpakov.

Team Spirit raked in $1.4 million, which pales in comparison to the $18.2 million they were awarded when they won The International the first time in October 2021.

Last August, the Russian and Ukrainian gamers also came out on top in PGL Dota 2 Arlington Major in Texas, netting $200,000 out of the total $500,000 pot on offer.

READ MORE: US games giant denies Russians $200,000 prize money

Soon after Russia launched its military campaign against Ukraine last February, Team Spirit relocated to Belgrade, Serbia, and now positions itself as an international esports team.

Following the move, the Ukrainian Esports Federation (UESF) announced in August that it had slapped sanctions on the country’s nationals playing for Team Spirit. The organization explained that the Ukrainians had failed to show enough support to their motherland, hinting that failure to share their winnings was also a factor.

