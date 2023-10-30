Russo-Ukrainian esports team wins global contest

An esports team comprised of Russian and Ukrainian gamers has clinched first place in the prestigious international Dota 2 competition. This is the second time Team Spirit has triumphed in The International, with their first win in 2021.

In the grand final on Monday, Team Spirit got the better of Gaimin Gladiators – a team made up of a Russian, an American, a Dane, a German, and a Dutchman. The top dog was represented by three Russians – Denis ‘Larl’ Sigitov, Magomed ‘Collapse’ Khalilov, Yaroslav ‘Miposhka’ Naidenov, and two Ukrainians – Ilya ‘Yatoro’ Mulyarchuk and Miroslav ‘Mira’ Kolpakov.

TEAM SPIRIT - THE INTERNATIONAL 12 CHAMPIONS 🏆The path to victory has always been challenging and demanding. This season, we took on a tremendous responsibility and worked on every aspect of our game. There were failures and difficulties at the beginning, but we never gave up.… pic.twitter.com/J3DQNJa3vk — Team Spirit (@Team__Spirit) October 30, 2023

Team Spirit raked in $1.4 million, which pales in comparison to the $18.2 million they were awarded when they won The International the first time in October 2021.

Last August, the Russian and Ukrainian gamers also came out on top in PGL Dota 2 Arlington Major in Texas, netting $200,000 out of the total $500,000 pot on offer.

Soon after Russia launched its military campaign against Ukraine last February, Team Spirit relocated to Belgrade, Serbia, and now positions itself as an international esports team.

Following the move, the Ukrainian Esports Federation (UESF) announced in August that it had slapped sanctions on the country’s nationals playing for Team Spirit. The organization explained that the Ukrainians had failed to show enough support to their motherland, hinting that failure to share their winnings was also a factor.