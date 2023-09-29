icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Sep, 2023 19:34
HomeGames & Culture

Arrest made in Tupac Shakur murder probe – media

The rapper died in 1996 after being shot four times on the Las Vegas strip
Arrest made in Tupac Shakur murder probe – media
Rapper Tupac Shakur performs at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois in March 1994 © Getty Images / Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Top stories

Police in Nevada have arrested a man in connection with the drive-by slaying of rapper Tupac Shakur on the Las Vegas strip 27 years ago, according to media reports citing sources. Charges are expected to be made public later on Friday when a formal indictment is unveiled.

On September 7, 1996, the rapper was shot four times while waiting at a red light in a car with record company executive Suge Knight shortly after leaving a Mike Tyson boxing match. He died of his injuries a week later.

The rapper was 25-years-old at the time of his death, which has become one of the most infamous unsolved murders in the recent history of American popular culture.

According to multiple reports, the arrested man has been identified as Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis, though the exact nature of the charges have not yet been revealed. Davis had previously admitted in his 2019 tell-all memoir ‘Compton Street Legend’ that he was in the Cadillac from which the fatal gunshots were fired at Shakur. He has previously stated that he is one of the last surviving witnesses to the shooting.

Dumbledore actor dies aged 82
Read more
Dumbledore actor dies aged 82

Davis’ arrest comes two months after his wife’s home was raided by Las Vegas authorities. Police documents indicate that the investigation was “concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur.”

In a 2018 interview he gave after receiving a cancer diagnosis, Davis appeared to implicate his nephew, Orlando ‘Baby Lane’ Anderson, as being involved in the shooting, saying that he was one of two people in the back seat of the Cadillac from where the shots were fired. Anderson died in a gang-related shooting in Compton, California in 1998.

The murder of Shakur occurred shortly after a brawl in a casino involving the rapper, Anderson and several others. Anderson denied all links to Shakur’s murder before he died.

Nominated for six Grammy Awards during his career, Shakur is considered to be one of the most influential rap artists of all time. He has sold more than 75 million albums across the globe, while his songs ‘California Love,’ ‘All Eyez On Me’ and ‘Changes’ are considered to be genre-defining hits.

At the time of his death, Shakur was involved in a high-profile feud with the New York-based Notorious BIG, who was shot dead in a separate incident in March 1997. Both were considered to be at the forefront of an East Coast-vs-West Coast rivalry prevalent in hip hop and rap at the time.

Top stories

RT Features

The fight for the Black Sea: Ukraine prioritized the capture of Crimea, but eventually barely landed a glove. So, what next?
The fight for the Black Sea: Ukraine prioritized the capture of Crimea, but eventually barely landed a glove. So, what next? FEATURE
The Indian art market is booming: Will New Delhi become a global auction capital?
The Indian art market is booming: Will New Delhi become a global auction capital? FEATURE
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Russia, then China
0:00
26:33
The cost of wine
0:00
25:8
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies