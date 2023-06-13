Golden Globe Awards sold after string of scandals

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) will be shut down following the sale of the Golden Globe Awards, the new owners of the ceremony have announced. Established in 1944, the film and TV awards have faced accusations of a lack of diversity and members accepting gifts, while ratings last year slipped to a record low.

The HFPA completed the sale of all Golden Globes assets to Eldridge Industries and Dick Clark Productions (DCP) for an undisclosed fee on Monday, in a deal approved by California’s attorney general.

The takeover will “result in the winding down of the HFPA and its membership,” Eldridge Industries chairman Todd Boehly said in a statement. “Today marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the Golden Globes,” he added.

No date for the dissolution of the HFPA has been announced. According to a spokesperson for Eldridge Industries, all of its 310 current members will be eligible to vote in the Golden Globe Awards next year.

Dick Clark Productions, which is owned by Eldridge and Penske Media, will return to manage the Golden Globes Awards telecast, the statement added. DCP also runs the Billboard Music Awards and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.



“Our mission is to continue creating the most dynamic awards ceremony on live television viewed across the world,” said Jay Penske, CEO of Penske Media and DCP. “We have a great team in place to grow this iconic brand and captivate new and existing audiences to celebrate the very best in television and motion pictures.”

The Golden Globe Awards faced criticism in 2021 when the Los Angeles Times reported that the HFPA had no black journalists among its voters. Some of its members were also accused of making sexist and racist remarks, as well as receiving favors from celebrities and studios.

The scandal saw NBC refuse to air the ceremony in 2022. The Golden Globes Awards returned to the network last year after introducing new ethics and diversity policies. However, the show was widely regarded as a flop, hitting a historic low of 6.9 million viewers. The ceremony in 2020 had been watched by 18.3 million people, according to ratings company Nielsen TV.

The next Golden Globe Awards are scheduled to take place on January 7, 2024, although no network has thus far agreed to broadcast the ceremony.