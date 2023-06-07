icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Jun, 2023 14:10
Netflix hit delayed due to writers’ strike – Variety

A large number of other Hollywood productions have also come to a halt as the Writers Guild of America walkout enters its sixth week
'Emily in Paris' Created by Darren Star ©  Netflix

The fourth season of Netflix’s Emmy-nominated romantic comedy ‘Emily in Paris’ has been postponed for two months due to the ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America (WGA), Variety magazine reported on Tuesday, citing sources within the industry. 

Filming for the follow-up to the hit TV series was initially due to start in late summer or early fall, according to the outlet. While Netflix has declined to comment on the issue, a source close to the streamer told Variety that the studio now plans to start filming by the end of fall.

Last month, an actress in the show, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, also suggested in an interview with Variety that production of the series was likely to be affected by the strike. When asked if plans for the next season had been put on hold, Leroy-Beaulieu said “a little bit,” adding that the crew was “waiting for it to be resolved.” 

The delay comes as many Hollywood productions have essentially come to a halt due to the strike, which has entered its sixth week. The walkout has disrupted virtually all late-night TV shows and has shut down major projects, such as Netflix’s next season of ‘Stranger Things’ and a new spinoff of ‘Game of Thrones’. 

The strikes have also reportedly stalled production for ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two’, according to the magazine Empire. Part one of the new Tom Cruise blockbuster is set to premiere in theaters next month, while the second part was slated for a June 2024 release. The sequel is currently stuck at 40% completion, according to the magazine. 

Last month, the WGA voted to go on strike over stalled negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents the largest Hollywood studios. The dispute revolved around working conditions and low wages. The WGA is demanding that studios increase pay for writers and issue guarantees that producers will not use artificial intelligence to generate scripts and that writers won’t have to edit or rewrite screenplays created by AI. 

Several other entertainment industry unions, such as those representing actors and directors, have expressed solidarity with the writers. The Screen Actors Guild voted on Monday to authorize a strike if its ongoing contract talks with the studios break down.  

The Directors Guild of America, meanwhile, announced on Sunday that it had reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP that would provide improved wages and streaming royalties, as well as guardrails around AI.

