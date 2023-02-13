icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Feb, 2023 15:53
‘Breaking Bad’ underwear up for auction

Walter White’s briefs are expected to fetch a cool $5,000
"Breaking Bad", directed by Vince Gilligan, 2008

A Hollywood auction house is flogging a pair of tighty-whities worn by actor Bryan Cranston in the pilot episode of ‘Breaking Bad’. Die-hard fans who want to complete the meth-cook look can also pick up Walter White’s safety goggles and respirator.

The briefs made their debut in the 2008 pilot episode of ‘Breaking Bad’, in which high school chemistry teacher Walter White disrobes before working on his first batch of methamphetamine. After poisoning two drug dealers later in the episode, Cranston’s character stands on a desert road in his underwear, awaiting the arrival of the police with a gun in his hand.

Now, 15 years later, the briefs are being auctioned off by Prop Store Auction, a Los Angeles-based firm that trades in movie memorabilia and props. The auction house notes that the briefs’ “elasticity is largely lost from wear and age.” Disturbingly, it also notes that “they exhibit staining along the back.”

Online bidding closes at the end of the month, and Prop Store Auction lists a guide price of between $2,500 and $5,000 for this intimate piece of television history.

Wannabe Walter Whites can also bid for a pair of safety goggles and a respirator worn by Cranston in the show’s second season. These essential pieces of lab equipment are expected to sell for between $3,000 and $6,000.

