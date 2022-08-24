Half-naked body found in search for Russian TV star

St. Petersburg authorities have discovered the body of a young woman believed to be Russian TV star Anastasia Kochervey near the city, investigators announced on Wednesday.

As reported by Russia’s 360 news outlet, police are now conducting a pre-investigation check. The body was found in the Krasnoselsky district of the Gulf of Finland on August 13. The authorities note that the body did not have any external signs of foul play and that the woman was found in her underwear and had a playing cards tattoo on her back.

She's believed to be 28-year-old Anastasia Kochervey – the former star of the popular reality TV show ‘Dom 2’ – who went missing several weeks ago, according to her friends.

Olesya Malibu – a friend and co-star of the actress – has claimed on social media that Kochervey had issues with substance and alcohol abuse and had recently gotten into trouble with an unidentified man in Moscow who had reportedly threatened to kill her.

The actress had reportedly made contact with her friend a few weeks ago after selling her apartment in Krasnodar and moving to St. Petersburg. The friend says Kochervey seemed “normal” during their last call, but added that she “knew it would end this way.”

Police have summoned Kochervey’s mother from Krasnodar to St. Petersburg to identify the body.

Kochervey gained popularity after starring in ‘Dom 2’ in 2018. She has since reportedly worked in escort services, where her friends believe she may have fallen into a bad crowd that got her into trouble.