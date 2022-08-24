icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Aug, 2022 17:02
HomeGames & Culture

Half-naked body found in search for Russian TV star

'Dom 2' reality show actress Anastasia Kochervey went missing some weeks ago
Half-naked body found in search for Russian TV star
© social media

Top stories

St. Petersburg authorities have discovered the body of a young woman believed to be Russian TV star Anastasia Kochervey near the city, investigators announced on Wednesday.

As reported by Russia’s 360 news outlet, police are now conducting a pre-investigation check. The body was found in the Krasnoselsky district of the Gulf of Finland on August 13. The authorities note that the body did not have any external signs of foul play and that the woman was found in her underwear and had a playing cards tattoo on her back.

She's believed to be 28-year-old Anastasia Kochervey – the former star of the popular reality TV show ‘Dom 2’ – who went missing several weeks ago, according to her friends.

Olesya Malibu – a friend and co-star of the actress – has claimed on social media that Kochervey had issues with substance and alcohol abuse and had recently gotten into trouble with an unidentified man in Moscow who had reportedly threatened to kill her.

READ MORE: Russian rapper says Western label banned his track

The actress had reportedly made contact with her friend a few weeks ago after selling her apartment in Krasnodar and moving to St. Petersburg. The friend says Kochervey seemed “normal” during their last call, but added that she “knew it would end this way.”

Police have summoned Kochervey’s mother from Krasnodar to St. Petersburg to identify the body.

Kochervey gained popularity after starring in ‘Dom 2’ in 2018. She has since reportedly worked in escort services, where her friends believe she may have fallen into a bad crowd that got her into trouble.

Top stories

RT Features

Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU
Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies