 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Mar, 2022 17:57
HomeGames & Culture

Sean Penn gives ultimatum on Zelensky speech at Oscars

The actor has threatened to smelt his statuettes if the Ukrainian leader isn’t given a platform at Hollywood’s biggest awards show
Sean Penn gives ultimatum on Zelensky speech at Oscars
Actor Sean Penn is shown speaking at a press event earlier this week in Poland. © Getty Images / Omar Marques

Top stories

American movie star Sean Penn is laying down the law with the organizers of the Academy Awards, threatening to destroy his Oscars if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky isn’t invited to participate in Hollywood’s biggest annual event.

Speaking from Warsaw on Saturday night in an interview with CNN, Penn said his understanding was that a decision had been made not to include a message from Zelensky in the awards show. He called for others to join him in boycotting the event if Ukraine’s leader isn’t asked to speak.

“If it turns out to be what is happening, I would encourage everyone involved to know that, though it may be their moment – and I understand that – to celebrate their films, it is so much more importantly their moment to shine and to protest and to boycott the Academy Awards,” Penn told CNN host Jim Acosta.

The star vowed to make a statement using the best-actor Oscars he won for his roles in ‘Milk’ and ‘Mystic River’ if he didn’t get his way. “If it comes to it, when I return, I’ll smelt mine in public,” Penn said. “I pray that’s not what’s happened. I pray there have not been arrogant people who consider themselves representatives of the greater good in my industry that have not decided to check in with the leadership in Ukraine. So, I’m just going to hope that’s not what’s happened, and I hope that everybody walks out if it is.”

Penn went so far as to say that deciding against inviting Zelensky to speak amid Ukraine’s conflict with Russia would be “the most obscene moment in all of Hollywood history.”

Sean Penn tweets about escaping from Ukraine on foot READ MORE: Sean Penn tweets about escaping from Ukraine on foot

The 61-year-old actor arrived in Kiev last month, just before Russia launched its offensive in Ukraine, to film material for a documentary on tensions surrounding the former Soviet republic. He posted a Twitter message on February 28 regarding his harrowing evacuation from Ukraine to Poland.

Penn hasn’t been nominated for any gongs at this year’s Academy Awards. He won his last Oscar in 2008, for ‘Milk’. The 2022 ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sunday evening in Los Angeles.

Zelensky would presumably have to participate remotely, if he chooses to accept an invitation. He has done countless media interviews and video addresses from Kiev as he campaigns for more international support in Ukraine’s fight against Russia. Penn reportedly met with Zelensky earlier this week and attended a press conference.

Top stories

RT Features

Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world go unpunished for years
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world go unpunished for years FEATURE
Experts warned for decades that NATO expansion would lead to war: Why did nobody listen to them?
Experts warned for decades that NATO expansion would lead to war: Why did nobody listen to them? FEATURE
How India perceives the Ukrainian crisis and what it means for its relations with Russia and the West
How India perceives the Ukrainian crisis and what it means for its relations with Russia and the West FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Silence of violence? Pavan Varma, Indian career diplomat
0:00
30:2
Too rational questions? (E428)
0:00
27:11
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies