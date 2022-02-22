Britney Spears set to release book

Britney Spears has landed a book deal with publisher Simon & Schuster, reportedly worth $15 million, according to multiple sources. The pop singer is expected to write a tell-all memoir detailing her rise to fame, her musical career as well as her relationship with her family and her personal life.

The book deal comes months after a judge formally ended Spears’ 13-year conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears, whom she has accused of having abusively controlled all aspects of her life over the years and exploiting her for monetary gain.

Britney argued that her father, who had been in control of her personal, professional and financial life since 2007, was forcing her to work despite her pleading for a break in touring.

Since her conservatorship ended, Britney’s story has drawn a lot of attention and become central to a debate about conservatorship reform in the United States. She has recently received an invitation to the US Congress to share her experience and take part in discussions about how conservatorship laws should be changed.

Britney’s younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, has also recently published a memoir titled ‘Things I Should Have Said’, in which she talked about her life and detailed some of the interactions she had with her sister when they were younger. While promoting the book, the siblings had a heated public dispute, with Britney accusing her sister of trying to sell the memoir at her expense and taking issue with being described as “out of control.”