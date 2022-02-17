Britney Spears invited to Congress

Britney Spears has shared a letter she received from two US Congress members congratulating her on her “historic victories” and inviting her to speak about conservatorship reform and share her experiences on the matter.

“There is no doubt that your story will empower countless others outside the millions that are already inspired by you and your art,” read the letter penned by Democrats Charlie Crist and Eric Swalwell.

The singer posted the letter to her Instagram account with a lengthy caption which read: “I received this letter months ago … An invitation to share my story … I was immediately flattered and at the time I wasn’t nearly at the healing stage I’m in now … Number 1 - I’m grateful that my story was even ACKNOWLEDGED !!! Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life !!! In a world where your own family goes against you, it’s actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy!!!! Again, I’m not here to be a victim although I’m the first to admit I’m pretty messed up by it all …”

The Congress letter makes clear that Spears is in no way obligated to attend the hearing and speak out, but it notes that her experiences could help push the issue of conservatorship reform and inspire others to come forward with their own stories.

Spears was placed under the court-order arrangement in 2008, which saw her father Jamie take control of most aspects of her life, including her estate. Following a prolonged legal battle, Britney's 13-year-long conservatorship ended in November after a judge ruled that it was “no longer required.”