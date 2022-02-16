 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Feb, 2022 16:35
Family of late comedy legend files lawsuit

The star’s relatives say the specifics of his death being made public would cause them “irreparable harm”
Actor Bob Saget attends the premiere of Netflix's 'Fuller House' in Los Angeles, California ©  Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The widow and three daughters of late American comedian and actor Bob Saget have filed a lawsuit in Orange County, Florida seeking to block the release of details surrounding his death. 

“Plaintiffs would suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress should the Records be released or disseminated to the public,” the document reads. Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District 9 Medical Examiner's Office are named as the defendants. 

Saget’s family is seeking to block the release of the star’s autopsy records, as well as photos and videos related to his death that could be requested by media outlets. 

READ MORE: Comedian Bob Saget’s cause of death revealed

“Upon information and belief, some of these records graphically depict Mr. Saget, his likeness or features, or parts of him, and were made by Defendants during Defendants' investigations,” the lawsuit reveals. 

Saget, known for his brash standup comedy and roles on popular shows like ‘Full House’ and ‘How I Met Your Mother’, died last month at the age of 65 in Orlando, Florida, shocking fans and many in the entertainment industry. According to the family, Saget died after hitting the back of his head and then going to sleep.

An autopsy report confirmed blunt head trauma as cause of death and revealed Saget was also Covid-19 positive. It said no toxins or drugs were involved in his death. 

The family says the facts of the investigation should be made public, but nothing else. “It’s very simple - from a human and legal standpoint - the Saget family’s privacy rights outweigh any public interest in disclosure of this sensitive information,” the lawsuit states. 

