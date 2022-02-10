Comedian Bob Saget’s cause of death revealed

Comedian Bob Saget’s death last month was caused by “head trauma” sustained in his Florida hotel room, according to a statement released by his family that shared the conclusion from the medical examiner’s office investigation into the passing of the ‘Full House’ star.

“Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us,” the statement said. “The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep.”

“No drugs or alcohol were involved,” the statement added.

Saget passed away at the age of 65 when he was found unresponsive in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando on January 9. A hotel staffer entered the artist’s room after he failed to check out and found him unconscious. After 911 was called, deputies and paramedics came to the scene and pronounced Saget dead, indicating that there was no sign of trauma or foul play and suspecting a heart attack as the actor’s arm was found lying across his chest.

The chief medical examiner in charge of investigating the death said that an autopsy revealed no signs of drug use or foul play.

Known for starring in shows like ‘Full House’ and ‘How I Met Your Mother’, Saget was in the middle of the Florida leg of his ‘I Don’t Do Negative’ comedy tour when he passed away. In his final social media post on the day he died, Saget thanked the audience of a show he had just completed in nearby Jacksonville and expressed hope for future shows.

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022



“Loved tonight’s show… Appreciative audience,” wrote Saget. “I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s**t.”