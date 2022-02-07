 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Feb, 2022 15:48
HomeGames & Culture

Assange NFT art raises $40mn pre-auction

A group of Julian Assange campaigners has raised the money for bids. The fund will then finance his battle against extradition to the US
Assange NFT art raises $40mn pre-auction
FILE PHOTO. Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. © Getty Images / Peter Macdiarmid

Top stories

Supporters of imprisoned WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange have raised $40 million ahead of an auction for an NFT art collection created in a collaboration by Assange and renowned digital artist Pak. The money, raised via crowdfunding in less than three days, is expected to be used to place a bid. The auction has already kicked off and is set to last for 48-hours.

WikiLeaks announces ‘censored’ Assange NFT collection
Read more
WikiLeaks announces ‘censored’ Assange NFT collection

The war chest was raised by AssangeDAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization), which initially drew inspiration from FreeRossDAO, which raised funds last year for the release from prison of Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht. According to AssangeDAO’s website, the group is a collective of cypherpunks who are fighting for the release of the whistleblower, using NFTs to fund the battle. 

The group’s objective is to bid on the NFT collection, called ‘Censored.’ AssangeDAO has reportedly raised over 13,000 ETH ($40 million) through the JuiceBox crypto-funding platform and intends to channel the money towards Assange’s legal fees through the auction, and to fund a campaign to raise “public awareness on the systemic failure of our justice systems.”

Assange, founder of WikiLeaks and a social activist, is facing a 175-year sentence if extradited to the US, where he is wanted for revealing a series of war crimes and human-rights violations. He is currently being held in London’s Belmarsh Prison.

Top stories

RT Features

The Great Slaughter: A forgotten genocide of WWII
The Great Slaughter: A forgotten genocide of WWII FEATURE
‘You live like an animal’: Why can't the world win the fight against FGM?
‘You live like an animal’: Why can't the world win the fight against FGM? FEATURE
‘Nothing is black & white, there’s ambiguity’ – In From the Cold actor on what she likes about the series
‘Nothing is black & white, there’s ambiguity’ – In From the Cold actor on what she likes about the series FEATUREExclusive
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies