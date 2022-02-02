 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Feb, 2022 03:48
Whoopi Goldberg suspended over Holocaust comments

ABC News President told Goldberg to reflect on her “upsetting and hurtful” comments
Whoopi Goldberg arrives to "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in Manhattan on January 31, 2022 in New York City © Getty Images / Robert Kamau;  GC Images

‘The View’ co-host Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from the show for two weeks after she sparked outrage by suggesting that the Holocaust was not about race.

In a memo to staffers on Tuesday, ABC News President Kimberly Godwin announced that Goldberg had been suspended “effective immediately” for making the “misinformed, upsetting and hurtful” comments.

“These decisions are never easy, but necessary,” Godwin said, claiming that Goldberg’s comments did not align with ABC News’ values.

Though Godwin praised Goldberg for apologizing and inviting Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt on The View, Tuesday, to discuss “the importance of educating about the Holocaust,” the ABC News president concluded that “words matter” and that further action would be necessary.

While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities

Goldberg sparked controversy on Monday after she said that the Holocaust – which led to the murder of millions of Jews, Russians, Ukrainians, Belarusians, Poles, Serbs, gypsies, and others – wasn’t “about race” as it involved “two white groups of people” and was instead “about man’s inhumanity to man.”

In a statement issued shortly after, Goldberg said she had since been “corrected” and apologized to the Jewish community “for the hurt I have caused.”

During Greenblatt’s appearance on The View, Tuesday, Goldberg asked the ADL CEO to “explain why the Holocaust was about race.”

Following the discussion, Greenblatt called Goldberg a “long-time ally of the Jewish community” and said her apology was “very much welcome.”

