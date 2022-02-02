Whoopi Goldberg suspended over Holocaust comments

‘The View’ co-host Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from the show for two weeks after she sparked outrage by suggesting that the Holocaust was not about race.

In a memo to staffers on Tuesday, ABC News President Kimberly Godwin announced that Goldberg had been suspended “effective immediately” for making the “misinformed, upsetting and hurtful” comments.

“These decisions are never easy, but necessary,” Godwin said, claiming that Goldberg’s comments did not align with ABC News’ values.

Though Godwin praised Goldberg for apologizing and inviting Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt on The View, Tuesday, to discuss “the importance of educating about the Holocaust,” the ABC News president concluded that “words matter” and that further action would be necessary.

While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities

Goldberg sparked controversy on Monday after she said that the Holocaust – which led to the murder of millions of Jews, Russians, Ukrainians, Belarusians, Poles, Serbs, gypsies, and others – wasn’t “about race” as it involved “two white groups of people” and was instead “about man’s inhumanity to man.”

In a statement issued shortly after, Goldberg said she had since been “corrected” and apologized to the Jewish community “for the hurt I have caused.”

During Greenblatt’s appearance on The View, Tuesday, Goldberg asked the ADL CEO to “explain why the Holocaust was about race.”

Following the discussion, Greenblatt called Goldberg a “long-time ally of the Jewish community” and said her apology was “very much welcome.”