‘The View’ host steps in controversy with Holocaust declaration

The Holocaust was “not about race,” according to Whoopi Goldberg

‘The View’ co-host Whoopi Goldberg has been accused of being historically illiterate and insensitive after she declared during Monday’s show that the Holocaust was “not about race.”

Golberg’s comments came during a discussion about racial topics being taught in schools. At one point, Goldberg said the Holocaust was not racially motivated and involved “two white groups of people.”

“Well, they considered Jews a different race,” co-host Joy Behar offered before Goldberg doubled down.

According to the ‘Sister Act’ star, the Holocaust is actually about “man’s inhumanity to man.”

“But it’s about a white supremacist going after Jews and Gypsies,” said co-host Ana Navarro, which Goldberg also dismissed.

“You’re missing the point,” the Oscar-winning actress said. “The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. It’s a problem. It doesn’t matter if you’re black, or white, cause black, white, Jews, Italians, everybody eats each other.”

Sparks fly as The View panel confronts Whoopi after she says "the Holocaust isn't about race. No. It's not about race.""Well, the considered Jews a different race," Joy Behar says."But it's about white supremacy. It's about going after Jews and Gypsies," Ana Navarro adds. pic.twitter.com/GZwZSi2qXi — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 31, 2022

Before the show cut to a commercial break, all agreed the Holocaust should be taught, but Goldberg once again insisted the Holocaust was simply “man’s inhumanity to man.”

The conversation was sparked by the recent news that a Tennessee school board had dropped the Pulitzer Prize-winning book 'Maus' by Art Spiegelman, over questionable content. The graphic novel portrays the Holocaust using animals. The Tennessee school board’s decision has shot the book towards the top of Amazon’s best selling books list.

Goldberg’s summation of a global atrocity that led to the death of estimated six million Jews, and carried out by a dictator promoting a master ‘race’, has not gone over well on social media, where her words have caused an uproar and even some calls for her dismissal from ‘The View’.

Whoopi Goldberg attempts to “All Lives Matter” … the Holocaust https://t.co/4Uf4BPh9wl — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 31, 2022

“This is insane. The extermination of 6 million Jews wasn’t about race???” Piers Morgan tweeted in reaction. “Will any rock stars or renegade royals now boycott Whoopi Goldberg and/or ABC for this dangerous misinformation?”

"These are two white groups of people" hooooo boy that's some stuff. Some Holocaust education would do Whoopi a world of good. https://t.co/Or5wysipyV — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 31, 2022

Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro, who is Jewish, referred to Goldberg’s comments as “insidious,” arguing they “downplay the minority status of Jews.”

“The attempt to abstract the causes of the Holocaust from Jew-hatred to ‘man's inhumanity to man’ is actually a way of obscuring and covering for anti-Semitism,” he tweeted.