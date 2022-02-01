 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Feb, 2022 02:41
Whoopi Goldberg apologizes for Holocaust comments

Goldberg pledged support for the Jewish people after sparking controversy with her claims
Whoopi Goldberg attends a screening of 'David Crosby: Remember My Name,' July 16, 2019, in New York © AP / Evan Agostini;  Invision

‘The View’ co-host Whoopi Goldberg apologized for claiming that the Holocaust was “not about race,” and instead about “man’s inhumanity to man.”

Goldberg sparked controversy after she said on Monday’s episode of ‘The View’ that “the Holocaust isn’t about race.”

“No, it’s not about race… It’s about man’s inhumanity to man, that’s what it’s about… It’s how people treat each other,” she claimed.

‘Stupid joke’ at Nazi death camp Auschwitz lands tourist in trouble READ MORE: ‘Stupid joke’ at Nazi death camp Auschwitz lands tourist in trouble

After receiving significant backlash, including from fellow co-hosts, Goldberg released a statement apologizing for her comments later in the day.

“On today’s show, I said the Holocaust ‘is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man.’ I should have said it is about both,” said Goldberg, before quoting Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt’s statement that the Holocaust “was about the Nazis’ systematic annihilation of the Jewish people – who they deemed to be an inferior race.”

Nazi Germany killed millions of Jews, Russians, Ukrainians, Belorusians, Poles, Serbs, gypsies, and disabled people among many others during the WWII and the Holocaust, inspired by racial theories of German supremacy.

I stand corrected. The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused

Goldberg – who was born Caryn Elaine Johnson before changing her name to ‘Whoopi Goldberg’ upon entering the entertainment industry – signed her statement with “sincerest apologies.”

