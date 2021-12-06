Witcher star schools talk-show host on Warhammer 40k

During a recent appearance on the Graham Norton show, Henry Cavill, promoting the upcoming 2nd season of The Witcher, diverted into explaining to the show host that World of Warcraft and Warhammer are not the same.

Known for his ‘nerdy’ hobbies, Cavill was asked what he does with the ‘Warcraft’ figures he paints and the actor kindly explained that, actually, it’s ‘Warhammer’ and that he custom-paints them by hand, amasses them into an army and uses them to play the tabletop wargame, as intended. While the concept seems to have gone over Graham Norton’s head, who jokingly amounted it to ‘playing with toys,’ Spider-Man’s Tom Holland seemed to love the idea and even asked if he could ‘come over to play.’

Cavill is known for many things, not least of which are his numerous hobbies, which include PC building, gaming, and hand-painting Warhammer figurines. In fact, the actor often references the Warhammer universe in his social media posts and shared his figurine-painting projects throughout the pandemic.

Many WH40K fans consider Cavill to be one of the best-known ambassadors for the franchise, which has previously included the likes of Robin Williams and Peter Cushing. Given his love for the universe, many hope that Cavill might take part in some sort of Warhammer 40,000 project in the near future. However, for the time being, he is all-in on promoting the upcoming season of The Witcher, set to premiere on Netflix on December 17.