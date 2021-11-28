 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Fashion world mourns death of designer Virgil Abloh

28 Nov, 2021 19:59
Virgil Abloh before his Fall/Winter 2020 collection show during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France ©  REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Virgil Abloh, who founded Off-White and worked for Louis Vuitton, and stars like Kanye West, has passed away after a battle with a rare form of cancer that he chose to go through “privately.”

Abloh’s death, at the age of 41, was confirmed by a statement posted to his Instagram account on Sunday. He is survived by his wife Shannon and two children.

Abloh was the CEO of Off-White and was a menswear designer for Louis Vuitton since 2018. Vuitton CEO Bernard Arnault was one of many in the fashion industry to mourn his loss, calling him a “genius” and “a man with a beautiful soul.”

According to the statement released on his death, Abloh had been diagnosed with a “rare, aggressive” form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma, in 2019 and chose to endure the battle privately, while still continuing his design work. 

An influential designer even beyond fashion, he famously worked with Kanye West, even designing album covers. West referred to the designer as “one of my best friends.”

