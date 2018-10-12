US repeatedly rejected Russian offer of mutual non-interventionism pact – diplomat

Russia has proposed mutual guarantees to the US on non-involvement in each other’s sovereign affairs, but Washington continues to reject the offer, a senior Russian diplomat has told reporters.

Moscow has repeatedly offered such a deal to the US State Department in recent years, and noted that the scheme worked in 1933 for the restoration of healthy relations between the United States and the Soviet Union, the head of the Foreign Ministry’s Department for North America, Georgy Borisenko, said.

READ MORE: Putin puts Russia’s interests first & respects Trump’s ‘reciprocal beliefs’ – Kremlin spokesman

In 1933, Soviet Foreign Minister Maksim Litvinov and US President Franklin D. Roosevelt exchanged personal notes with obligations not to interfere with the other nation’s sovereign affairs, Borisenko noted. He said that these mutual guarantees were given on America’s insistence because, after the Great Depression, Washington was extremely concerned about the spread of the communist ideas.

Today we propose to exchange letters with similar content, for example, between the heads of foreign ministries of Russia and the United States. Unfortunately, Washington is stubbornly evading this proposal, they refuse it in a simply categorical manner.

He stated that the last time Moscow proposed a non-interventionism pact to Washington was in June this year, ahead of the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Helsinki. The US again issued a negative reply to the offer.

READ MORE: Russia doesn’t cry ‘Washington hackers’ despite daily attacks from US territory – Kremlin

Such developments give a strong impression that the United States simply has no desire to give any promises on non-involvement in the sovereign affairs of Russia, while Moscow could guarantee such behavior from its side at any moment.

Russia has repeatedly rejected US accusations of attempts to influence its internal politics, which became especially vocal during and after the 2016 presidential elections. At the same time, Russia has detected attempts to influence its internal political processes from the US territory, like mass hacking attacks on websites of state agencies and elections bodies, but resisted accusing the US authorities of orchestrating or backing these attacks.