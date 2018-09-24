HomeRussian Politics News

Over 700 children fell out of windows to their deaths this year, ombudsman claims

Russian ombudsman for children’s rights has revealed shocking statistics of fatal incidents involving children and proposed to develop a nationwide program to boost children’s safety in public places.
At the Monday press-conference summing up the results of the nationwide Childhood Safety campaign, ombudsman Anna Kuznetsova said that 492 children died in accidents during the summer vacations this year, up from 294 deaths over the same period last year.

The official also said that over 700 children died since the beginning of this year after falling out of windows in tall buildings. “These are scary figures – approximately two average secondary schools,” she said.

To address the situation Kuznetsova proposed that Russian regions develop a special program that would ensure that children are comfortable and safe in the street and in various public places. The main objective of the program should be the decrease of child mortality due to accidents, because sometimes even playgrounds can be dangerous and when tragedy strikes it is very difficult to find people responsible for it, she noted.

