Kadyrov’s bench-press challenge: Chechen leader pumps iron for presidential election
In a video clip published on Kadyrov’s Twitter account on Sunday, he performs the bench press in a gym. He then challenges “elder brothers” like Parliament Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and Rashid Temrezov, head of the southern Karachay-Cherkess Republic to follow suit.
READ MORE: ‘Boxing Bout’: Chechen leader pummels Sports Minister
“I am also calling on you all to take part in the election of the president of the Russian Federation and elect a worthy candidate. I stand for a worthy president. Allahu Akbar (God is great),” he concludes.
За здоровый образ жизни! За Великую и Сильную Россию! pic.twitter.com/KeVIYLRBwq— Рамзан Кадыров (@RKadyrov) March 5, 2018
Kadyrov, a controversial figure of the Russian political landscape, is a well-known advocate of fitness and sports like mixed martial arts. He has previously featured in a number of videos promoting athleticism, in which he is shown in a boxing ring, pumping iron in a gym, or running in Chechnya’s forested mountains.
The Russian presidential election takes place on March 18.
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!