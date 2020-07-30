 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Australia plans to set up US-funded military fuel reserve amid China tensions

30 Jul, 2020 07:29
US President Donald Trump and Australia’s PM Scott Morrison on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, US, September 20, 2019. © Reuters / Jonathan Ernst

Australia will set up a US-funded military fuel reserve in the city of Darwin, authorities said on Thursday. The move is seen as a show of stronger co-operation between the allies who both face increasing tension with China.

The chief minister of Australia’s Northern Territory, of which Darwin is the capital, confirmed the plan was part of a wider agreement to boost defense ties following high-level talks in Washington.

“It will be thumpingly large, but the US government will be spending the money to see it built,” said a spokeswoman for the chief minister, Michael Gunner. The deal “recognizes the Territory as one of the nation’s most strategically important defense locations,” the spokeswoman added.

Darwin has hosted a contingent of 1,250 US Marines since 2011, under former President Barack Obama’s pivot to Asia, Reuters said.

