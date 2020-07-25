Second Covid-19 wave ‘is already here,’ says premier of Germany’s Saxony state

Michael Kretschmer, minister-president of the eastern German state of Saxony, believes “the second coronavirus wave is already here.” The deadly virus’ comeback “is already taking place every day,” he told local media on Saturday.

“We have new clusters of infection every day which could become very high numbers,” Kretschmer predicted. He spoke shortly after Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI) recorded a significant uptick in fresh daily infections.

According to the institution, “the number of new cases reported every day had already risen in the past few days.” There were 815 new infections on Friday, a figure significantly up from the 500 cases registered on the same day last week. “This development is very worrying and RKI will continue to closely monitor it,” the institution wrote in a press release.

In neighboring France, authorities are also worried about a second Covid-19 wave looming. Previously, the newly appointed Prime Minister Jean Castex said on-the-spot coronavirus tests will be obligatory for travelers arriving from 16 countries where infections have surged, including the US and Brazil.