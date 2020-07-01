 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Turkey accuses ‘biased’ France of allowing Libya embargo violations in support of Haftar

1 Jul, 2020 10:06
Get short URL
Turkey accuses ‘biased’ France of allowing Libya embargo violations in support of Haftar
Security personnel in Tarhouna city, Libya June 11, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Ankara has taken aim at France for allegedly ignoring violations of an international arms embargo placed on Libya, claiming that illegal activity was being carried out to benefit commander Khalifa Haftar. According to Reuters, Turkey’s ambassador to Paris, Ismail Hakki Musa, said on Wednesday that the United Arab Emirates and Egypt were bypassing the UN blockade – and that “biased” France was doing nothing to stop it.

The accusation comes a day after Turkey slammed France’s “dishonest approach” to the crisis in Libya. For its part, Paris has condemned Ankara for turning a blind eye to illegal arms shipments for the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord. French President Emmanuel Macron has argued that Ankara should be held “criminally” responsible for escalating the conflict. 

Also on rt.com Turkish FM lambastes France’s ‘dishonesty’ in Libya, claims it strives to increase Russia’s influence there

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies