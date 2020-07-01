Turkey accuses ‘biased’ France of allowing Libya embargo violations in support of Haftar

Ankara has taken aim at France for allegedly ignoring violations of an international arms embargo placed on Libya, claiming that illegal activity was being carried out to benefit commander Khalifa Haftar. According to Reuters, Turkey’s ambassador to Paris, Ismail Hakki Musa, said on Wednesday that the United Arab Emirates and Egypt were bypassing the UN blockade – and that “biased” France was doing nothing to stop it.

The accusation comes a day after Turkey slammed France’s “dishonest approach” to the crisis in Libya. For its part, Paris has condemned Ankara for turning a blind eye to illegal arms shipments for the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord. French President Emmanuel Macron has argued that Ankara should be held “criminally” responsible for escalating the conflict.

