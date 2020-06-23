 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Beijing ‘will respond’ if US keeps targeting Chinese media – spokesman

23 Jun, 2020 08:45
Beijing ‘will respond’ if US keeps targeting Chinese media – spokesman
© Reuters / Thomas Peter

China warned on Tuesday that it will have to respond if Washington does not stop targeting Chinese media organizations operating in the United States.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comments in Beijing after the US said it would start treating four major Chinese media outlets as foreign embassies, alleging they are mouthpieces for Beijing, Reuters said.

David Stilwell, the senior US diplomat for East Asia, said the designation would affect China Central Television, the China News Service, the People’s Daily and the Global Times.

In February, the State Department declared five other Chinese outlets to be foreign embassies. The designation requires the outlets to inform the US State Department of their personnel rosters and real-estate holdings.

